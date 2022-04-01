Lincoln’s first B-corp sustainable company – placing planet over profit

A Lincoln-based agency has become the first in the area to earn a B-corp certification, recognising the efforts of purpose over profit in the business sector.

Social Change UK is a Lincoln-based behaviour change agency, and it has become the first organisation in the city (and just the second in Lincolnshire) to earn B corporation status.

The firm has been certified by B Lab, the not-for-profit organisation behind the B-corp movement, having met rigorous social and environmental standards which represent commitments to goals outside of shareholder profit.

The B-corp certification addresses the entirety of a firm’s operations, covering key impact areas such as community, customers and governance during an intense scrutiny process.

Applicants are required to reach a benchmark score of over 80 while providing evidence of socially and environmentally responsible practices relating to energy supplies, waste and water use, diversity and worker compensation.

Social Change scored 109, an incredible 29 points more than was required for certification. It is a score that is considered outstanding, and ranks the Lincoln agency as part of a global community involving 4,600 businesses that are recognised as B-corps.

In the UK, the B-corp community spans across a broad horizon of industries, comprising of more than 600 well-known companies, including Patagonia, The Guardian and The Body Shop, as well as Lincolnshire legal and professional services firm, Ampa.

Social Change UK’s addition to this list makes it just the second Lincolnshire business to certify as B-corp, and one of only 14 East Midlands businesses to earn the prestigious honour.

Kelly Evans, chief executive of Social Change UK said: “We are thrilled to certify as a B Corp and join a community of businesses who we greatly admire and respect for pursuing purpose and putting people and the planet ahead of profit.

“The values and ethos of B Corp have always been at the core of our business since it was founded back in 2010. In our heart we have always been a B Corp – but I wanted to officially certify to prove we are true to our word and will always pursue purpose before profit.”