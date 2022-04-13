Road closures on A1 near Grantham to start this month

The A1 near Grantham will face a series of road closures as part of the Grantham Southern Relief Road project, starting from next week.

Three phases of closures have been organised for both northbound and southbound routes on the A1 near Grantham, including an entire weekend closure in May and a series of overnight close-offs beforehand.

It has been organised to allow for a safe timeframe to carry out additional drainage, street lighting, verge and final bridge joint works on the A1 as part of the ongoing Grantham Southern Relief Road project.

Work on phase three begins this month, with the council anticipating that winter 2023 will be the completion date for the relief road, with the view to reduce congestion and carbon emissions, and provide opportunities for growth in the local economy.

The following closures have been scheduled on the A1 near Grantham:

Tuesday, April 19 for up to four evenings, night-time northbound A1 closure, 8pm to 6pm. Diversion route via the B1174 / A52 / A607 / B1174 and vice versa

Tuesday, May 3 for up to four evenings, night-time southbound A1 closure, 8pm to 6am. Diversion route via the B1174 / A52/ A607 / B1174 and vice versa

Friday, May 20 at 8pm to Monday, May 23 at 6am, weekend northbound A1 closure. Diversion route via A606 at Stamford through Melton Mowbray to re-join A1 via A607 at Harlaxton

Councillor Richard Davies, executive member for highways at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “Each of these will no doubt cause some disruption, particularly the weekend closure, so we encourage people to plan accordingly and leave extra time for their journeys.

“Despite the second phase of the relief road project being all but complete, we won’t be opening the A1 new connection until a bit further down the line.

“This will not only ensure the safety of those working at the Tollemache Road site compound, but will also allow National Highways time to complete all their checks and for the site team to complete any required final works.

“In the meantime, phase three is progressing ahead really well, and we’re still on track for having the entire relief road opened in 2023.”

The £102 million Grantham Southern Relief Road has been led by Lincolnshire County Council, supported by South Kesteven District Council, Highways England, Greater Lincolnshire LEP, Network Rail, Homes England, the Department for Transport and local business contributions.

For more information about the project, visit the Lincolnshire County Council website.