Witness appeal for person who may have seen man that died in Lincoln river
Police believe he may have seen the incident
We are appealing for help to trace a witness who may be able to help us understand the circumstances around an incident at Waterside North yesterday morning (13 April).
We’d like to trace the man pictured because we believe he may have witnessed an incident in which a man entered the waterway at around 4.30am.
Police were called to reports of a person in the water near to Thorn Bridge in Waterside North, Lincoln at 6.34am yesterday.
Officers and crews from Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue attended and sadly removed the body of a 66-year-old man from the water.
His death is not believed to be suspicious and we are preparing a file for the coroner. The conversation with this witness will form part of that file.
We do not believe he is linked to this incident in any way other than potentially being a witness to it.
If you can help, please contact us on 101, incident 67 of 13 April.