Sleaford double death: Tests reveal mum was strangled in ‘murder-suicide’

Flowers and tributes have been left outside the house

Lincolnshire Police said initial post-mortem examination results show Diana Gabaliene died from strangulation and Deividas Gabalis from hanging as they continue their investigation into the tragic deaths of a couple in Sleaford.

Lincolnshire Police were called to a terrace property in George Street, less than a mile from Sleaford town centre, just after 4pm on May 1, where they discovered the bodies of 33-year-old Diana and her husband, 40-year-old Deividas. The couple from Lithuania are understood to have three children.

Police previously said they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths and the force’s family liaison officers are also in contact with the families as the investigation continues.

Detective Inspector Andy McWatt, Senior Investigating Officer at Lincolnshire Police, said: “This is a very sad incident, which, following post mortems, we are treating as a murder-suicide. We are not looking for anyone else in connection with this enquiry and will prepare a file for the coroner.

“I’d like to thank the local community for their patience and support while we have carried out our inquiries.

“Both Diana and Deividas lived in the community and we have seen how they will be missed. We have family liaison officers working with their families and we ask their privacy is now respected.”

The community is still in shock, with flowers and tributes left outside the house, while a fundraising page set up by Lina Lukše has raised more than £8,000.

The funds raised will cover funeral costs and any money left over will be given to Diana’s sister who is taking care of the children and is their godmother.

Two local fitness businesses also paid tribute to Diana, including Sleaford Fight Academy who said “she leaves us with a huge hole in the heart of this club”.

Diana’s employer Glenholme Healthcare Group put out a statement in which they described her as a “highly valued member of the team” who will “be missed by colleagues and residents alike”.

A neighbour who lives next to the house in Sleaford where the couple were found dead described her shock at the incident.

On Monday morning, specialist officers could be seen removing vital evidence from the home, where clothes remain on a washing line and children’s toys are scattered around the garden.