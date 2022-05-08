Hundreds take part in Lincoln Race for Life in aid of Cancer Research

Can you spot anyone you know?

The Lincoln Race for Life event took place at the Lincolnshire Showground on Saturday, May 7, with 3k, 5k and 10k distances.

Hundreds of men, women and children donned their running shoes, raising money for Cancer Research UK.

They were treated to musical performances to motivate them for the challenge.

There will be 3k, 5k and 10k distances at Meridian Park in Cleethorpes on Sunday, May 15. A 5k route will also be held at Normanby Hall Country Park in Scunthorpe on Wednesday, June 8.

Annual events were cancelled across Lincolnshire in 2020 for the first time in 27 years due to coronavirus.

The event, in partnership with Tesco for a 21st year, will again raise funds for research to beat 200 types of cancer. Every year around 29,400 people are diagnosed with cancer in the East Midlands, and one in two people in the UK born after 1960 will get the disease in their lifetime.

Michael Jarvis, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson in the East of England, said previously: “Sadly, cancer affects all of us in some way. Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer, or signing up to protect their own children’s future, everyone has a reason to Race for Life.”

