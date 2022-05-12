Lincoln Cathedral nave closes as prep work begins for Hunchback of Notre Dame

With the Hunchback of Notre Dame production set to begin at Lincoln Cathedral later this month, the nave has been closed to allow for the set to be designed.

The Starring Lincoln Theatre Company’s production of The Hunchback of Notre Dame, based on the Victor Hugo novel with songs from the Disney film of the same title, will begin at Lincoln Cathedral on Monday, May 23 and run until Saturday, June 4.

It will be performed by around 200 local people, a live orchestra and a choir, so a large production set will be needed for the show, and the foundations of this have now got under way ahead of the curtain raiser.

Read: Theatre is back! The homegrown talents transforming Lincoln Cathedral into Notre Dame

The nave area of Lincoln Cathedral closed to the public on Thursday and will remain closed on Friday as well, as stage preparation gets under way.

The rest of the cathedral is still open for everyone to enjoy, though you will need to enter through the visitor centre for the next couple of days.

Promises of a set piece “more spectacular than the moon”, an art installation from Luke Jerram which captured Lincoln’s imaginations earlier this year, leave people with plenty of anticipation for the show.

Tickets are still available for the eagerly anticipated Hunchback of Notre Dame show, and you can visit the Lincoln Cathedral website to book your place at one of the nights.