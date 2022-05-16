Lincolnshire man charged with attempted murder appears in court

He will go on trial this summer

A Spilsby man who denies attempted murder after a woman sustained a knife wound will go on trial in June.

Emergency services attended Manor Drive at Halton Holegate on January 9 after reports of an altercation at the address.

A woman in her 30s sustained injuries consistent with a knife wound and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Her injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, Lincolnshire Police said.

Dean Simpson, 49, of Manor Drive, Halton Holegate, Spilsby, pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder of Jenny Simpson on January 9 at a hearing earlier this year.

Simpson today (Monday) appeared at Lincoln Crown Court by video-link custody for a pre-trial hearing, and spoke only to confirm his name.

Judge Simon Hirst adjourned the case for a trial at Lincoln Crown Court on June 27 this year.

The trial is expected to last up to four days.

Simpson was remanded into custody and will next appear at Lincoln Crown Court for a further pre-trial hearing on June 20.