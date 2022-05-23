Lincolnshire PE teacher climbing Alps mountain for St Barnabas Hospice

He’s scaling one of the highest peaks in the Alps

A teacher from Lincolnshire is aiming to raise thousands of pounds for St Barnabas Hospice by climbing one of the biggest mountains in the Alps this summer.

Rick Freeman, a PE teacher at St George’s Academy in Sleaford, has been training for nine months to get himself prepared for his mammoth task – scaling Matterhorn mountain for charity.

He will begin acclimatisation between July 25 and 27, before preparation climbs on the next two days for the ascent.

Matterhorn is a near-symmetric pyramid shaped mountain with a summit of almost 15,000 feet, and it is recognisable as featuring on the Toblerone logo.

To put into perspective the intensity and danger of this challenge, an average of around 12 people a year die climbing Matterhorn, with a total of 500 losing their lives while attempting to reach the summit since 1865.

A fundraiser has been set up for Rick’s challenge, with a target of £3,500 to support end of life charity St Barnabas Hospice. You can donate to the Just Giving page here.

Rick said: “I have been planning and training for a number of months to climb the iconic Matterhorn mountain, one of the highest peaks in the Alps. One of my aims is to raise funds for St Barnabas Hospice, a local charity that supports many families within Lincolnshire.

“The care and support they offer needs to be maintained at this globally difficult time. I will also be using footage after the challenge to inspire young students.”

To raise the money required for such a challenge, Rick also needs support from local sponsors, who could see their logo placed on a flag at the top of the mountain once he makes it.

So far, Mundys and Rute Accounting have offered their support, and if you are also interested in sponsoring Rick, email [email protected].