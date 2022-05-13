Nurses from Kenya, Trinidad and UAE join hospital staff in Lincoln

An NHS trust in Lincolnshire is recruiting from far and wide

Five new international nurses have joined a Lincolnshire mental health trust to work on inpatient wards in Lincoln, after passing their medical examinations.

Kimani Kariuki from Kenya, Alex Asiam from the United Arab Emirates, and Kename Nichols from Trinidad have all passed their Objective Structured Clinical Examinations to work on acute inpatient wards in Lincoln.

The trio have joined Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, along with Anestine Snell-Rodriguez and Sabita Sookhoo, both from Trinidad.

Their arrival in Lincolnshire is part of a recruitment project launched by LPFT to enhance its care offering by attracting some of the best nursing talent from overseas.

The first to pass their exams was Kimani, who has now started work on Conolly Ward in Lincoln, an inpatient ward for adults experiencing severe, short-term episodes of mental illness.

He said: “When I got here it was a big change with the environment, culture and weather, but I am really enjoying Lincoln and everyone is so friendly. I am very grateful to the team. They have helped me every step of the way.”

Kay Gilman, head of workforce transformation at Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We’re delighted to have welcomed these international nurses to complement our workforce.

“Through their experiences in other countries, we can learn so much from them, which will only benefit the care we provide to our service users.

“We are working very hard to ensure our international recruits have a positive and enjoyable experience. We work collaboratively with other trusts in the county and provide support networks to help them integrate into the Lincolnshire community.”

