Tributes continue as fundraiser for Sleaford murder-suicide victim passes £11k

A fundraiser to help support the children of a woman who was strangled in a murder-suicide in Sleaford has reached more than £11,000 in less than a week.

On Sunday, May 1, police were called to a house on George Street in Sleaford, following reports of two people being injured inside the property.

Upon arrival two people were found dead. They were formally identified as 33-year-old Diana Gabaliene and Deividas Gabalis, aged 40.

An initial post-mortem examination showed Diana had died from strangulation, and Lincolnshire Police are treating the incident as a murder-suicide.

A fundraiser was set up following the tragedy, aiming to gain donations for Diana’s three young children. The GoFundMe has been online for less than a week, and already stands at more than £11,000 at the time of reporting.

As well as this, floral tributes, notes of love and support, and candles have been placed outside the home of Diana, while two local fitness businesses took to social media to pay their respects.

It is an incident that has shocked the community to the core, but togetherness has been shown in raising money for Diana’s young children, as well as paying respects outside the scene of the incident.