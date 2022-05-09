The 2022 Rapha Lincoln Grand Prix: A sunny weekend of cycling, in pictures
Lincoln played host to a wonderful event once again
The historic Rapha Lincoln Grand Prix once again took place in the city over the weekend, attracting thousands of viewers as some of the country’s top cyclists turned out for the 66th edition of the bike race.
Lincoln went cycling crazy over the weekend, with the arrival of hundreds of eager riders and racers for the Rapha Lincoln Grand Prix, as well as the Sportive.
The Sportive took place on Saturday along short, medium and long routes, all of which included a brutal cobbled climb of Michaelgate.
The Sunday saw the Women’s Rapha Lincoln Grand Prix as well as the men’s event, with the female race taking place over eight laps of the Grand Prix circuit, and the men’s circuit over 13.
Both routes saw riders set off from Castle Square, looping around the likes of Newport, Burton Road, the A57, Long Leys Road and Yarborough Road before ending up back on Cathedral Quarter at the start/finish line.
The men’s race was won by Luke Lamperti, competing for Trinity Road Racing, in a time of 3:48:34, with Benjamin Perry and Finn Crockett rounding out the top three.
As for the female race, that crown was taken by CAMS-Basso’s Becky Storrie in 2:41:45, while Alice McWilliam and Jessie Carridge took the other two podium spots.
Both races were completely free to watch and big crowds were drawn to uphill Lincoln for the event, which is always a key race in the British Cycling calendar each year.
The Lincolnite photographer Steve Smailes was there to capture some of the action from a great weekend of cycling: