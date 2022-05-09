The 2022 Rapha Lincoln Grand Prix: A sunny weekend of cycling, in pictures

Scunthorpe ended their season in style by lifting the Lincolnshire Cup as two tries from Jack Brunt helped them to a 50-19 victory against Stamford.

Jack Brunt grabbed two tries and Joey Mowbray, Ethan Heath-Drury, Joshua Sarsfield, Nick Dyson, Ollie Cole and Robbie Goodyear each scored one.

Market Rasen & Louth hosted the cup final day on Saturday, May 7 and Tom Alldridge kicked five conversions to complete the victory for Scunthorpe at the ground of his former club.

This season also saw big milestones for Scunthorpe captain Tom Foster and his team-mate Gareth Mist who played their 500th and 300th games respectively.

Toby Anderson scored two tries for Stamford who battled hard and improved in the second half.

Austin Schwarz also grabbed a try for Stamford and Harry Bentley and Harry Ayton each added one conversion.

Brad Beresford crossing for a hat-trick of tries as Gainsborough added to their league title success by beating Stamford College Old Boys 50-10 in the Lincolnshire Intermediate Cup Final.

Kieron Smythe and Ben Watson grabbed two tries apiece and Logan Watt scored one as Gainsborough extended their unbeaten run to 21 games in all competitions.

Beresford also kicked five conversions to complete a fine afternoon for Gainsborough.

Gainsborough could yet add another trophy to their impressive haul this season. They will face Nottingham Moderns in the NLD Cup Final, but that is not due to take place until August.

Vice-captain Callum Fraser and Alex Walker scored the tries for Stamford College Old Boys.

Stamford College Old Boys battled hard throughout the match and will be hoping they can go one better in next season’s cup competition.

Boston battled hard before succumbing to a 41-22 defeat against Nottingham Moderns in the NLD Cup semi-final.

Rowan Mason crossed for two tries for Boston and Jaron Cowern added one, while Wayne Harley kicked two conversions and one penalty.

Boston’s Under-16s finished their season with a match against Grimsby on Sunday, which included a minute’s silence in memory of their coach David Robinson who recently died.

David coached Boston’s Under-16s for over six years and the match was played in his honour.

The club said: “We all have many fantastic memory memories of David and are so sorry to have lost him so tragically.”

Sleaford, who finished second in Midlands Four East (North), ended their season with a hard-fought NLD Shield semi-final against Derbyshire side Hope Valley.

Adam Loveday and Dave Titmus scored Sleaford’s tries in a 26-14 defeat, with captain Dan Mackie successfully kicking two conversions.

Lincoln RFC held their end of season awards at the weekend to recognise the achievements of their three senior men’s teams, the title-winning ladies, and the Touch squad.

1st XV

Coach’s player of the season – Matt Keeton

Players’ player of the season – Owen Mitchinson

Rising Star – Eren Hamilton

Performance of the season – Harry Marks

2nd and 3rd XVs

Coach’s player of the season – Gary Cain

Players’ player of the season – Sam Cave

Rising Star – Harry Whittaker

Performance of the season – Darren Rorie

Lincoln Ladies

Coach’s player of the season – Harriet Fluck

Players’ player of the season – Jade Morgan

Rising Star – Ella Frow

Performance of the season – Jenna Bierton

Lincoln Touch

Coach’s player of the season – Noah Jones

Players’ player of the season – Gail Hunter

Rising Star – Tor Raynor

Performance of the season – Noah Jones

Grant Cowe was awarded The Sid Gott Shield after being named ‘club person of the year’.

Ben Crowe, Jack Randell, Harry Hicks, Ella Frow, Jacob Taylor, Rory Standish, Owen Mitchinson, Louie Cooke, Eren Hamilton, and Cynyr Jones were all awarded special ties to recognise their transition from colts to senior rugby.

Head coach Simon Green and director of rugby Ross Tarnowski were given honorary life memberships after stepping down from their positions with the first team.

Simon, along with club stalwart Paul Clarke, was awarded special caps after having played more than 750 games for Lincoln between them.

Brian Kelly, who has coached Lincoln Ladies for five years including the this season’s title-winning campaign, has now been named as the new head coach of the men’s 1st XV.

George Reid who was part of the Lincoln Ladies coaching team this season will now take over as their new head coach.