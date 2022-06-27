Imps confirm club captain Liam Bridcutt is leaving

Lincoln City captain Liam Bridcutt will be leaving the Imps for pastures new this summer, the club has confirmed.

Bridcutt, 33, joined the club under Michael Appleton, first on loan in January 2020 and then on a permanent basis that summer.

He was given the captain’s armband for large portions of his loan spell, despite not being fully contracted to Lincoln City, but eventually became club captain when he joined the Imps in August 2020.

In Bridcutt’s two and a half years at Lincoln, he has offered a wealth of experience to the midfield, playing a crucial role both on and off the pitch.

The Scotland international’s contract expires this summer, and it had been reported that Lincoln offered him new terms, though it would appear that these were rejected and he will now be leaving the club.

He has featured 50 times for the Imps, scoring once, but unfortunately the story of his time here has been one of injury frustrations.

His abilities are unquestionable. Many would suggest that he is a Championship level footballer on ability, but his fitness struggles throughout his career have resulted in him needing to step down to League One.

Bridcutt played an important role in the Imps’ surge up to the play-off final in 2021, but last season he managed just 14 appearances in the league due to a variety of injuries.

He is also reported to be one of the team’s highest earners, so allowing him to leave will free up much needed funds to help improve the squad elsewhere.

Lincoln City posted a farewell message to their captain on social media on Monday, saying: “Liam, it’s been quite the journey… Thank you for your contribution during the last two and a half years at the club. We wish you well for the future.”

What is next for Liam is anyone’s guess, but I am sure there will be a long queue of clubs eager to capture his signature – particularly given his proven qualities in League One.

His replacement for captain of the Imps has not yet been announced, though early candidates could include Regan Poole, or experienced defenders Adam Jackson and Joe Walsh.