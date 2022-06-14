Collection for unwanted medical equipment extended across recycling centres

The collection amnesty for people to return unwanted medical equipment to reuse and recycle has been extended to larger household waste and recycling centres (HWRC) across the county.

The scheme has been extended to the larger HWRCs at Boston, Gainsborough, Grantham, Louth and Skegness, as well as Lincoln. The initiative will then be reviewed in the summer before possible expansion to less populated centres.

“Following a successful pilot at Lincoln Household Waste Recycling Centre over the last few months, I’m pleased to see this being rolled out to other centres” said Councillor Wendy Bowkett, Executive Councillor for Adult Care and Public Health.

“It means perfectly good medical equipment that is cluttering living rooms or ending up in domestic waste, can be reused or recycled.

“The pandemic has meant there is a shortage of equipment such as perching stools, bed sticks and commodes, as well as smaller items like crutches or rollators.

“Returning unwanted equipment is easy. Any small equipment supplied by your local council or NHS can be dropped off at dedicated containers available at the HWRCs listed. By working together, we can help those patients who need it most, reduce the NHS carbon footprint and work more cost effectively.”

The county council’s community equipment service is working with health colleagues to reduce the NHS carbon footprint and, wherever possible, reuse items, some of which are in short supply.

On behalf of the council or NHS, the community equipment service has loaned thousands of items of equipment to help people to live independently in the community. There is a collection service for larger, more expensive items, but it is usually not cost-effective for the service to collect smaller items. Rather than being handed back, previously these items would have been thrown away or stored at home when no longer needed.

People can drop off any unwanted equipment at the listed centres during opening times.

Larger items such as beds, shower chairs and hoists can continue to be collected by community equipment service free of charge.

To arrange a collection please contact:

telephone: 0345 121 2032

email: [email protected]

Please ensure items are in a clean condition before returning.