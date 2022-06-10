Dancing in the Grimsby Moonlight: Toploader to perform headline show at Docks Academy
Band celebrating 25 years of performing together
Famous band Toploader will be celebrating 25 years of performing together with a headline show at Docks Academy in Grimsby this October.
The rock band from Eastbourne formed in 1997, and it was two years later they soared to prominence with their hit single cover of Boffalongo’s Dancing in the Moonlight. Toploader’s version of the 70s song has over 500 million streams on Spotify.
Toploader have sold more than two million albums and earned four Brit Award nominations in their time as a band, and are hitting the road this year to celebrate a landmark quarter-century anniversary as a band.
The three-piece band will be coming to North East Lincolnshire on October 22 to perform a headline show at Docks Academy, located on King Edward Street in Grimsby.
Tickets are on sale now from the Docks Academy website, costing £22.50 plus booking fee.
Docks Academy Director Will Douglas commented: “Toploader’s ear worms are cemented into my growing up. Not least ‘Dancing in the Moonlight’, which made them into the household name they are today and was one of the songs in the soundtrack of my youth.
“It’s fantastic for our venue to have bands of this calibre playing at Docks Academy. I cannot wait to be in the audience for this gig.”
Docks Academy Venue Manager, Katie-Lou Green, added, “We’re really excited to welcome this beloved band to the Church in October. They are consistently crowd-pleasing live and I have no doubt our gig goers will all leave Dancing in the Moonlight after watching them celebrate their silver anniversary.”