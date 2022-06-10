Man arrested after machete, drug paraphernalia and grenade found on boat in Lincoln
A section of Brayford Pool was temporarily cordoned off
A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a controlled class B drug following a boat search in Lincoln which closed off part of Brayford Pool after a grenade was found.
A 100m police cordon was placed at Brayford Pool in Lincoln on Thursday morning when a suspected grenade was found on a boat.
The Explosive Ordnance Disposal team determined the grenade to be decommissioned, after officers searched a boat moored in Brayford Wharf East as part of an ongoing investigation.
During these searches, drug-related paraphernalia, a baton and a machete were found on the boat and seized by officers, resulting in the arrest of a 27-year-old man.
He has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled drug (class B), and possession with intent to supply a controlled drug (class B). He was later released under investigation while police enquiries continue.