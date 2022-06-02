Dove ruffles feathers by perching inside jubilee beacon

Plans for a beacon lighting in a Lincolnshire village to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee have been scuppered by a cheeky collared dove that has nested inside.

The collared dove was spotted nesting with three eggs inside a beacon in the centre of Metheringham, which was due to light up in celebration of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee on Thursday.

It was seen and photographed by event organiser and local district councillor Fran Pembery, who told The Lincolnite that alternative plans have been made for a beacon lighting, given the reluctance of the dove to move.

A “large hurricane lamp of sorts” will be the new beacon lighting focus, and it will be in place for lighting on Thursday if the bird is still in the original beacon.

It is part of a long list of events taking place in Metheringham for jubilee weekend, with a fairground, street food and town crier appearance around the war memorial in the village centre on Thursday.

A walking parade with people sporting red, white and blue will take place on Saturday, culminating in a day of fun at the playing field, with celebrity appearances, tug of war competitions and so much more.

Saturday’s event will be joined by Emmerdale actors James Hooton and Jeff Hordley, who play Sam and Cain Dingle respectively on the ITV soap opera. The pair will be tending bar and DJ’ing throughout the day.

