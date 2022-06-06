Lincolnshire’s MPs keep tight-lipped on Prime Minister no confidence vote intentions

The majority of Lincolnshire’s MPs are remaining tight-lipped on whether they support Boris Johnson in the upcoming no confidence vote for the Prime Minister today.

The Prime Minister is facing the vote after the Conservatives confirmed on Monday morning the threshold of at least 15% of the party seeking a vote had been exceeded. Boris Johnson has said he “welcomes the opportunity to make his case to MPs”.

A vote of no confidence will take place between 6pm and 8pm, with the results due immediately afterwards. If more than half of the Conservative MPs vote against the Prime Minister, a contest for a new leader will follow – which Boris Johnson is not allowed to take part in.

It comes after the release of the Sue Gray report into parties and gatherings at Downing Street and Whitehall during the coronavirus pandemic. The Prime Minister himself was fined by the Met Police for his involvement in one of these gatherings.

Should Mr Johnson resign or lose the vote, the 1922 Committee, which includes Cleethorpes MP Martin Vickers and Lincoln MP Karl McCartney, will choose a procedure for a leadership contest.

Candidates would need the support of at least eight fellow Conservative MPs, and a series of ballots will take place if more than two candidates stand. The winner of any leadership contest would become Prime Minister, unless a snap general election is called.

The last time a vote of no confidence was issued to a Prime Minister was in December 2018, when Theresa May won by a majority of 83 votes. She did, however, resign just six months later.

The Lincolnite contacted all 11 Greater Lincolnshire MPs for their reaction to the vote and to find out their voting intentions, but none of the members had replied at the time of publication.

However, a couple of regional MPs did make their voices heard on social media following the news of a no confidence vote on Monday – and the result was one of unwavering support for the PM.

MP for Great Grimsby Lia Nici, who is also Boris Johnson’s Parliamentary Private Secretary, unsurprisingly offered her backing to the Prime Minister, saying she would be voting by proxy to support Mr Johnson.

I will be voting (by proxy) today in full support of the Prime Minister. He delivered Brexit. He secured Covid vaccines freeing us from lockdowns earlier.

PM getting on with the job of tackling illegal immigration and Levelling Up. — Lia Nici (@lia_nici) June 6, 2022

And Brendan Clarke-Smith, MP for Bassetlaw near the Lincolnshire border with Nottinghamshire, held nothing back in showing his public support of the Prime Minister, stating the vote was “one of the most ridiculous acts of self-harm” he has seen.