Major gas works to close section of busy Lincoln road later this month

Works are expected to last almost three weeks

A new gas main will be installed and connected to an existing one in Lincoln, with road closures and temporary traffic management in place in a busy area of the city, starting later this month.

SAS Utility Services is working towards completing the installation of a new ‘Intermediate Pressure’ gas main to serve a gas-powered electric generation plant, assisting local power requirements if the power grid needs more resources.

The work, which has been coordinated with Cadent Gas, Network Rail and Lincolnshire County Council, will start on Monday, June 20 and is expected to last until Friday, July 8.

It will bring the end of a new gas main across from Sadler Road to the existing Cadent Gas main on Doddington Road in Lincoln. From there, a team of specialist welders from K&S Pipes will fix the connection to the steel main.

Once this is complete, another specialist team will perform testing on the new pipework, before drilling the main to make it a new live system. It will then be coated for corrosion protection, with excavations filled in.

During the process of these works, there will be a road closure at the eastern end of Sadler Road from June 20, and SAS Utility Services will have manned traffic lights on Doddington Road from Wednesday, June 22.

This is to ensure traffic does not get too delayed in the busy area, and that a build up towards the nearby level crossing doesn’t occur.

A spokesperson for the primary contractors said: “SAS are grateful to all stakeholders for their co-operation and wish to thank everyone for their patience whilst works are carried out.”