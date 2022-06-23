Miss Lincolnshire 2022 returns with live stage event in Lincoln

Think you could be the next Miss Lincolnshire?

Organisers of the Miss Lincolnshire contest have high hopes that the event will be able to take place live for the first time in three years this August – and the search is on for Lincolnshire contestants.

The annual event had to be cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and with restrictions still in place last year, 2021’s pageant was held on Zoom so as not to breach indoor mixing regulations.

However, as the country has navigated its way through the pandemic and with little to no restrictions now in place, organisers are confident that this year’s contest will go ahead in person.

Scheduled for a live stage event in Lincoln on August 13, the Miss Lincolnshire 2022 contest will consist of three rounds – black dress, sportswear, and an interview in cocktail or evening wear.

The hunt for the next Miss Lincolnshire has already begun, and entries are now open to apply by emailing [email protected].

All contestants will receive a free photoshoot and makeover, with the winner being crowned Miss Lincolnshire and representing her county in the Miss England final later this year.

Last year’s winner was Rebecca Jay Fearn of Skegness, as she and the regional runner up, Mia Rothwell, competed at the finals of Miss England in August 2021.

Lincolnshire has a notable recent history in the Miss England competition, with Boston’s Dr Bhasha Mukherjee winning the crown in 2019 the day before she began her role as a doctor at Boston Pilgrim Hospital.

Bhasha finished in the top 40 when the Lincolnshire beauty queen won Miss England, and she was also given the Miss England Humanitarian of the Decade prize – due to putting her crown down to return to hospital in response to the coronavirus pandemic.