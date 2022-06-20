Murder trial for Spalding stabbing delayed as trial ‘not ready’ to go ahead

The trial of a man who denies murdering another man during an alleged knife attack in Spalding has been put back until later this year.

Darren Kirk, 52, died from a stab wound to the chest following an incident at a property in Cygnet Court on December 20 last year.

Wayne Rule, of Cygnet Court, Spalding, has entered a not guilty plea to murdering Mr Kirk.

He also denies the attempted murder of Mark Stone, who was injured on the same day at an address in Bowditch Road, Spalding.

Rule was due to stand trial at Lincoln Crown Court on July 4.

However a pre-trial hearing at Lincoln Crown Court was today (Monday, June 20) told that the case is not ready to go ahead on that date.

Rule, who was wearing a white t-shirt , followed the proceedings via a video-link from Lincoln Prison and spoke only to confirm his name.

He was represented by defence barrister Daniel Darnbrough, and will next appear at Lincoln Crown Court on September 2 when a new date for his trial will be fixed.

The trial is estimated to last two weeks.

The prosecution were represented by Paul Cavin QC.

Judge John Pini QC remanded Rule back into custody until September 2.