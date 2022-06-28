Over 55,000 people attend Lincolnshire Show 2022

Tens of thousands of visitors descended on the Lincolnshire Showground for the return of the most beloved event in our county – the Lincolnshire Show.

It was the 137th outing of the Lincolnshire Show on Wednesday, June 22 and Thursday, June 23, as the event made its big return after a three year break from in-person festivities.

This year’s showpiece was the first in-person Lincolnshire Show since 2019 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and attendance numbers for 2022 saw a steep rise.

More than 55,000 people came to the showground for the event this year, which equates to an increase of over 3,500 from 2019. It was a sunshine-fuelled celebration of the finest things Lincolnshire has to offer.

Taking on a purple theme in honour of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations this year, the Lincolnshire Show boasted military flypasts, exciting displays inside the Krantz Main Ring, local business and authority stalls as well as countless activities for all the family.

The RAF Flacons parachute team returned this year, while there was also a royal-themed poetry competition between local schoolchildren, judged by Lincoln-based celebrity Colin McFarlane – best known as the voice of The Cube.

As well as this visitors could partake in a host of cooking demonstrations from top chefs in the Lincolnshire Kitchen on-site, and browse trade stands selling anything and everything.

Jayne Southall, CEO of the Lincolnshire Showground, said: “It’s hard to express how overjoyed we are that the Show is finally back – it’s been a long three years since we’ve been able to welcome people to the Showground in such a style.

“The atmosphere on site has been palpable – and definitely boosted by the fantastic weather – so to welcome a much higher level of visitors than our last show has been the cherry on the cake.”

“Seeing so many people from Lincolnshire and beyond coming together to celebrate everything our amazing county has to offer is so rewarding for all the people who put months of hard work to put on the best event we possibly can and we already can’t wait for 2023.

“The Lincolnshire Show remains such a significant event for the county and is something we will always be proud of. A huge thank you to the whole team and the hundreds of traders, performers and stewards who helped make this year’s return event such a joyous and unforgettable experience for everyone involved.”

Plans are already underway for next year’s Lincolnshire Show, which has been set for June 21 and 22 next year. For more information, visit the event’s dedicated website.