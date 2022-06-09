Shoe Zone to open new store in Grimsby this month

Popular footwear retailer Shoe Zone will be expanding in Greater Lincolnshire with a new store in Grimsby – opening this month.

The Grimsby branch will be located on Friar Gate and officially opens to the public on Friday, June 17.

The store will stock popular shoe brands such as Lotus, S’Oliver and Heavenly Feet, alongside a wide variety of Shoe Zone’s own signature brand footwear and accessories.

The new concept store will cater for men, women and children, offering affordable and stylish shoes to the community.

There will also be student and blue light discounts in-store, available throughout the opening hours of 9am to 5.30pm Monday to Saturday and 10am to 4.30pm on Sundays.

Anthony Smith, Chief Executive at Shoe Zone, comments: “We can’t wait to open our doors at the new Grimsby location, to offer the people of Lincolnshire easy access to the footwear they need, as soon as they need it.”

We’ll open with a wide range of footwear, including trainers and sandals that are perfect for the oncoming months. The whole Shoe Zone team is looking forward to showing customers in-store!”