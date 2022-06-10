Staff shake-up at Lincoln City as Appleton’s assistant and coach are released

The new era at Lincoln City is continuing to take shape following the release of assistant manager David Kerslake and first team coach Richard O’Donnell – both brought in during Michael Appleton’s reign at the club.

Lincoln City are in the process of a severe transition period following the departure of first team manager Michael Appleton at the end of the 2021/22 season – which saw the Imps finish in 17th place in League One.

Appleton’s replacement was announced around two weeks after news broke that he would be leaving the Imps, with the board choosing former Birmingham City assistant Mark Kennedy to take the club forward.

Kennedy signed a four-year contract at the club and spoke about his aims to “get fans off their seats” with an attractive brand of attacking football at the LNER Stadium.

It would appear the process of transitioning into the Mark Kennedy era is well and truly underway now, with Michael Appleton’s former assistant manager David Kerslake being released from his role on Friday.

Kerslake, who has also previously been an assistant at Gillingham and Northampton Town, was Appleton’s right-hand man during his time at Lincoln City, overseeing the Imps’ famous run to the League One play-off final in 2020/21.

Also leaving will be first team coach and senior professional development phase lead coach Richard O’Donnell. Both were a key part of the Appleton regime and their departure will pave the way for Kennedy to bring in his own coaching staff.

Their replacements have not yet been announced, but you can expect to see appointments made in the coming weeks, with the Imps’ pre-season schedule starting at the beginning of July.