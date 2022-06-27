The case for a Sleaford bypass, dual-carriageway and link road

A bypass, a link road and a dual-carriage A17 would make Sleaford traffic faster and safer, the council says.

North Kesteven District Council unveiled a draft transport strategy to improve transport around the town over the next decade.

Amongst short term goals are several major works which could be explored and potentially bring huge changes to the road network.

They would need feasibility studies before they would be formally adopted.

A southern bypass around Sleaford is one of the major ideas.

A feasibility study would be needed to determine whether improved journey times and congestion would be worth the cost and environmental impact.

There is also the suggestion of turning the A17 within the strategy area into a dual-carriageaway.

The report says that the single carriageway portion is liable to congestion, which slows business and infuriates drivers.

The single lane portion of the A17 is also significantly more dangerous than the double lane areas, with six fatal accidents in the last five years.

“Statistically, drivers are three times more likely to be in a fatal or serious accident on a single carriageway than on a dual carriageway, so dualling this road could decrease road deaths,” the report says.

The draft strategy also raises the prospect of a link road to help drivers get to the town centre, bridging East Gate to Boston Road.

“Currently for drivers, it is an 800m journey to get from Lafford Terrace on Eastgate to the Leisure Centre on Boston Road, despite these locations being 100m apart,” it says.