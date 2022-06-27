Tributes for ‘trusted face of nightly news’ Harry Gration after sudden passing

Tributes have been paid to former BBC Look North presenter and nationally-adored journalist Harry Gration, following his death at the age of 71.

Gration joined regional news programme Look North in 1982, covering the big news in the Yorkshire and Greater Lincolnshire areas right up until his final broadcast in 2020.

His impressive career spans over 40 years in journalism and broadcasting, as he covered major sporting events such as England cricket matches, the Olympic Games, and even worked as a reporter on Match of the Day.

Harry was awarded an MBE in the 2013 Birthday Honours for services to broadcasting, before his sudden and sad passing on Friday, June 24.

Tributes flooded in for the iconic broadcaster, with East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire’s Look North presenter Peter Levy saying: “You can tell by the number of messages how much he was loved.”

Messages came from the likes of James O’Brien on LBC, former BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker and his Look North colleagues.

Harry Gration’s name became synonymous with the region he represented and reported on, widely regarded as one of the finest journalists of his era.