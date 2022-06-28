The Zutons to play intimate Lincoln gig at The Drill

Why don’t you come on over, Valerie?

Indie rockers The Zutons, famed for their smash hit Valerie, will be performing a festival warm-up show at The Drill in Lincoln this July.

The Scouse band shot to fame in 2004 with their debut album Who Killed…… The Zutons? which achieved chart success and critical acclaim in the form of Mercury Prize and BRIT Award nominations.

It was in 2006 when The Zutons hit peak popularity, as two top ten singles came from their sophomore album Tired of Hanging Around – boasting the hit song Valerie which was famously covered by Mark Ronson and Amy Winehouse.

They will be heading out on a series of festival dates this summer and as a warm-up for these gigs, The Zutons will perform a show at The Drill in Lincoln on Thursday, July 21.

Tickets are very limited and cost £22.50, available from the Lincoln Drill website.

With a fourth album seemingly on the horizon and apparently being produced by legendary musician Nile Rodgers, expect classic indie hits and new material at the show.