Third day on run for ‘dangerous’ prison absconder Gary Butcher
He was serving a life sentence
Police are continuing their search for wanted man Gary Butcher, a convicted sex offender who absconded from HMP North Sea Camp this week.
Butcher, 55, was at the open prison in Boston serving a life sentence for aggravated burglary when he absconded just after 5.30am on Tuesday, May 31.
He is a convicted sex offender with multiple serious sexual offences towards women on his criminal record, and Lincolnshire Police are still looking for him following his escape from HMP North Sea Camp.
Boston and Skegness MP Matt Warman described the news as “deeply concerning” and said he would be calling for answers from ministers and the Parole Board on “how this latest failure has now occurred.”
CCTV enquiries showed Butcher to have been last spotted wearing a long-sleeved green jacket and dark blue cargo shorts.
He may also have been carrying a black rucksack with ‘No Fear’ on it and officers believe he could have travelled towards the Leicestershire area.
He is described as a stocky white male with brown/grey hair and blue eyes. He has a swallow tattoo on his right arm and the words “Phillip-Trina” tattooed on his left arm.
If you have seen this man or know of his whereabouts, contact officers on 101 and quote incident 37 of May 31. People are being reminded that they should not approach Butcher if they see him, and instead leave it to officers to handle the arrest.