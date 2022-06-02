Lincoln Cathedral will be lit up in red, white and blue for Platinum Jubilee
Lincoln’s crown jewel also paying tribute to Her Majesty
The red, white and blue colours of the Union Jack will shine on Lincoln Cathedral on Thursday, as the historic landmark joins in celebrations for The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
The cathedral will light up on Thursday evening to celebrate 70 years at the helm of the British monarchy for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
It will coincide with the beacon lighting event taking place across the road at Lincoln Castle on Thursday evening, with the Mayor of the city and the Lord Lieutenant of Lincolnshire in attendance.
This evening the Cathedral will be lit in red, white and blue as we celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty The Queen.
Don't forget, you can join us on Sunday between 12noon and 2,30pm on the Dean's Green for a picnic, accompanied by Sounds Easy Big Band pic.twitter.com/bGRVtmq6ya
— Lincoln Cathedral (@LincsCathedral) June 2, 2022