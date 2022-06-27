Youth level World Cup winner joins Lincoln on loan from Stoke

Lincoln City have dipped into the loan market to bolster their options for next season, completing the season-long signing of Stoke City midfielder Tashan Oakley-Boothe.

Oakley-Boothe, 22, has represented England up to under-18 level and was part of the memorable squad which won the under-17 World Cup in 2017 – alongside the likes of Phil Foden, Emile Smith Rowe and Jadon Sancho.

Also in that squad was Lincoln City defender TJ Eyoma, who developed through the academy at Tottenham Hotspur in the same age group as Tashan Oakley-Boothe.

Tashan will now join back up with his childhood friend at the Imps next season, having made 23 senior appearances in the Championship with Stoke City throughout his young career so far.

He will be hoping to emulate the success of recent loanees at the LNER Stadium, including Brennan Johnson, Morgan Rogers, Lewis Fiorini and Brooke Norton-Cuffy – who are all tipped for big futures after impressing in Lincolnshire.

Speaking ahead of what will be his first loan move, Tashan said: “I’m buzzing to sign. It’s a great opportunity for me to play games. The style of football here is attractive to me, and suits me as a player. I know people here already so it was an easy decision to speak to them and find out about the club.

“TJ [Eyoma] and I have known each other since primary school and we’ve been close ever since – we went to the same secondary school and played for Tottenham and England together. He spoke so highly of the club so it was a no brainer for me to come.”

The young midfielder is the Imps’ first loan capture of the summer and their third signing overall, following the free transfer captures of Paudie O’Connor and Charles Vernam from Bradford City.

City head coach Mark Kennedy added: ”We are delighted to have been able to sign a player of Tashan’s quality and pedigree. He is an all-round midfielder with fantastic technical ability and athleticism who can play a massive role for us this season.

“We would like to thank Stoke City for enabling us to be able to make this happen as well as Tashan for his trust in how we can help him and his commitment in wanting to play for Lincoln City.”