Boris Johnson to resign as Tory leader, but remains as PM for now

Boris Johnson will stand down as the leader of the Conservative party today following more than 50 ministerial resignations.

He will continue to serve as Prime Minster until the autumn to allow for a leadership contest to take place, The Lincolnite understands.

Johnson is expected to make an address the British public on Thursday, July 7.

In Lincolnshire, Louth and Horncastle MP Victoria Atkins stepped down from her role as Justice Secretary. MP for Grantham and Stamford Gareth Davies, and Sleaford and North Hykeham MP Caroline Johnson resigned the following day.

In Lincoln, 1922 Committee member and MP Karl McCartney released a statement encouraging the PM to throw in the towel, after a period of silence about the party’s turmoil.

He said: “It has become clear to the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson MP, that he no longer has the confidence of a growing number of his colleagues in the Conservative Parliamentary Party. Therefore, the time has come for the Prime Minister to take the decision to resign and allow the Conservative Party the opportunity to select and elect a new leader.

“I, and many of my constituents, and Parliamentary colleagues, have a lot to be grateful for that the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson has achieved and undertaken as the Leader of our Country. His unique brand will be missed by those of us who admired his willingness to deliver Brexit and the way he tackled the pandemic and the war in Eastern Europe.”

Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson became Prime Minister on July 24, 2019 after having previously been Foreign Secretary between 2016 and 2018.

A No 10 source said Mr Johnson had spoken to the chairman of the Conservative backbench 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady, and agreed to stand down, with a new Tory leader set to be in place by the party’s conference in October.

Boris Johnson came under fire for how he handled the coronavirus pandemic, scandals over parties during restrictions, and allegations that Deputy Chief Whip Chris Pincher groped two men at a private members’ club. He also previously survived a vote of no confidence but, after nearly three years in the role his time is finally up.

However, Gainsborough MP Edward Leigh previously said he “remains a firm supporter” of Boris Johnson, while Grimsby MP Lia Nici reportedly gave her continued backing to the 58-year-old Prime Minister.

Just five months ago, Boris Johnson visited The Lincolnite newsroom to discuss the crisis in Ukraine, devolution and levelling up.

Joined by Conservative Lincoln MP Karl McCartney, the Prime Minister sat down to an interview with the Greater Lincolnshire news team, fresh from a windy runway meeting with military analysts at RAF Waddington.

Take a look back at Boris Johnson’s most recent visit to Lincolnshire in February 2022: