Lincoln MP Karl McCartney breaks silence on PM resignation
Read what Lincoln’s MP had to say
Conservative Lincoln MP Karl McCartney has broken his silence on the issue of his embattled party leader, thanking the Prime Minister upon his resignation announcement.
As reported, PM Boris Johnson is expected to admit defeat in a national statement later, agreeing to step down as Tory leader following more than 50 ministerial resignations.
He will, however, remain as Prime Minister until the results of a leadership contest in the autumn.
Three Lincolnshire MPs joined those resigning from ministerial positions in protest to Johnson’s actions and judgement on a number of issues – culminating in his handling of sexual assault allegations against former Deputy Chief Whip Chris Pincher.
Karl McCartney, who also sits on the government’s 1922 Committee, had so far refused to comment on the events in his party this week.
Upon the news of the PM’s white flag this morning, McCartney issued a statement.
While he did not join some of his colleagues’ condemnations of the PM’s judgement or errors, he said the loss of confidence from the majority of MPs meant it was time to resign. He continued by praising Johnson for his work on Brexit and the pandemic:
“It has become clear to the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson MP, that he no longer has the confidence of a growing number of his colleagues in the Conservative Parliamentary Party. Therefore, the time has come for the Prime Minister to take the decision to resign and allow the Conservative Party the opportunity to select and elect a new leader.
“I, and many of my constituents, and Parliamentary colleagues, have a lot to be grateful for that the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson has achieved and undertaken as the Leader of our Country. His unique brand will be missed by those of us who admired his willingness to deliver Brexit and the way he tackled the pandemic and the war in Eastern Europe.”