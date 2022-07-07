Major resurfacing works in Lincoln village next month
Road closures will be put in place
Reepham village is to undergo three phases of resurfacing works that will give road users a better ride quality and extend the life of the local road network.
Carried out in three phases, the extensive resurfacing plans will mean two sets of daytime work and one set of night shifts to get the plans completed. Overall, the works are scheduled to begin on Thursday August 11 and are planned to end on Tuesday August 23.
Road closures will be in place as the works progress with diversion routes clearly signed.
Here’s how the scheduled works are planned to happen in full:
- Phase one of the works will happen on Mellows Close and is due to start on Thursday August 11 and finish on Friday August 12. The roadworks will happen from 07.30 until 17.00 on each day.
- Phase two is taking in Chapel Close. These works are due to start on Monday August 15 and end on Tuesday August 16. The roadworks will happen from 07.30 until 17.00 on each day.
- Phase three sees High Street/Station Road come in for nighttime works. These will happen between 20.00 until 06.00 and are happening from Tuesday August 16 until Tuesday August 23. High Street/Station Road will be re-opened to through-traffic outside of the stated working hours to help reduce disruption.
During the resurfacing with all three phases of works there will be a TTRO in place stating No Parking for vehicles on Mellows Close/Chapel Close and High Street/Station Road. This is to enable the resurfacing to be completed on schedule.
Karen Cassar, assistant director for highways said: “This is an extensive range of resurfacing to three main areas of Reepham. We’ve planned the works in such a way as to keep the disruption to residents as low as possible.
“By working through the night on one of the phases and removing road closures during the day we can further reduce impact to all road users in the area.
“We are working extremely hard to carry out this series of works and whilst we do I would like to thank everyone effected for their patience.”