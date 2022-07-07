Skegness and Boston ready to host Queen’s Baton Relay

Skegness and Boston are to welcome the Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay on Monday, July 11 2022.

The Queen’s Baton Relay is a tradition that celebrates, connects and excites communities from across the Commonwealth during the build-up to the Games.

Travelling via land, air and sea, more than 180 communities in England are experiencing the Queen’s Baton on a route spanning 2,500 miles (4,000 kilometres) which started earlier this week in the South West on a 25-day tour of the region.

The baton will arrive in Lincoln on Sunday, July 10 before making its way to Skegness on Monday, July 11. After leaving Skegness, the baton will travel to Boston and then to Grantham before leaving the county.

Skegness will kick off the relay with the baton expected to be at Compass Gardens at 8am. The baton will then be taken on Magna Vitae’s Altitude44 high ropes before leaving Skegness at around 8.16am.

The Boston leg of the relay is expected to commence at 9.21am and end at 9.26am. The route starts in the Market Place, onto Church Street taking in the backdrop of the Stump and returning to the Market Place via Church Street.

The baton bearers for Skegness are Paul Dixon and Geoffrey Wilson. For Boston they are Peter Ward and Linda Baxter.

Paul Dixon, who was medically discharged from the Army in 2004, is a familiar face in the town. He is chairman of a local business chamber, chairman of the Skegness branch of The Royal British Legion, and a Lincolnshire Committee member. He is also the County Community Support Coordinator for Lincolnshire on behalf of the RBL.

Geoffrey Wilson is one of Magna Vitae’s longest serving members. He served in the RAF for 31 years and since 1989 he has been attending the area’s leisure facilities, including the old popular outdoor swimming pool at Skegness. He is possibly Magna Vitae’s oldest climber on Altitude 44 when he visited last year.

Peter Ward from Boston gives time to the local triathlon club to coach young children to improve swimming to enable them to take part in triathlons. At the age of 69 he qualified for the GB Age Group World and European Duathlon Age Group Championships and at the age of 71 finished for a couple of years.

Linda Baxter is the head coach of Evolution Martial Arts in Boston. Her main aim over the past 14 years has been to give youngsters and adults a positive goal in life. In that time, she has also produced Kickboxing World, European and British champions.

Cllr Steve Kirk, Portfolio holder for the Coastal Economy at East Lindsey District Council said: “It is a great honour for Skegness to be chosen to host the Queen’s Baton Relay. This will be an exciting time for the resort and a memorable day, particularly for the baton bearers who are well known in the community.

“It is great Skegness is playing its part in this national event in the run up to the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and I look forward to welcoming the baton on Monday.”

Cllr Nigel Welton, Deputy Leader for Boston Borough Council said: “It is a privilege to welcome the Queen’s Baton relay into Boston and to showcase it around the iconic landmark of Boston Stump.

“The baton bearers both work hard to help the young people of the town achieve sporting and personal success. I would like to thank them for their commitment to helping young people and hope they enjoy their special day.”

Following the England tour, the baton relay will conclude at the Opening Ceremony of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games on July 28, 2022.