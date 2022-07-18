New purpose-built spa and gym opens at popular Lincolnshire Manor

An elegant custom-built spa and gym, centred around the idea of privacy, relaxation and sustainability, has opened at Lincolnshire Wolds venue Laceby Manor.

The manor, located on Barton Street in Laceby, Grimsby, began work on a new purpose-built facility two years ago, with the vision of creating a private spa and gym area for relaxing breaks and treatments.

Opening to the public on Monday, July 18 and boasting seven treatment rooms, a Finnish sauna, steam room, rash, indoor-outdoor vitality pool and a herbal sauna, there’s no shortage of relaxing options at the manor.

It will go alongside the restaurant, lodges, pods, accommodation and 18-hole golf course already at Laceby Manor, providing a unique experience for visitors and creating an additional 40 jobs at the site.

There is also a natural swimming pool for wild swimming and cold water therapy, which is filled using an innovative rainwater harvesting and filtration system.

The new facility breeds from an idea of purpose over profit, implemented by the Laceby Manor team to maximise the visitor experience.

Spa Director Belinda Belli said: “Creating a purpose-built spa over the past two years has presented unique challenges, but we’ve embraced them as opportunities to design a wellness facility that truly delivers what people need.

“We’ve questioned changing consumer demands and reflected on our core values, prioritising space, sustainability and the opportunity for people to reconnect with themselves.”

Membership is from £295 per month on an annual contract with options to pay monthly or yearly, according to the Laceby Manor website, and it entitles you to complete access to facilities as well as discounts on shop purchases and personal training sessions.

Individual spa experiences are also available from £85 and treatments start at £95.

The Spa at Laceby Manor is one of the first venues to feature a new collaboration between Vitra and British designer Tom Dixon in its bathrooms, while custom-designed furnishings elsewhere come from high-end Scandinavian classics.

Local businesses, contractors and tradespeople were at the heart of the construction for the Spa, with the likes of Andrew Keir being appointed exterior architect and Rase Steels as main contractor.

There is also an onus placed on environmental impact, right down to the fine details of Ecoknit robes which reduce the manor’s footprint through fast drying times and washing efficiency.

Belinda Belli added: “We’re redefining the concept of luxury within the spa industry, replacing grandiosity with understated elegance and focusing on exceptional care and comfort over formality and opulence.

“As our guests face the ever more overwhelming demands of modern life; we provide space to breathe and time to heal in beautiful surroundings, supported by food, refreshments and products that are both indulgent and nourishing.

“We offer more than simply a place to recharge and restore, we provide guests with the opportunity to re-prioritise and restart their personal wellness journey.”

It will be a year-round facility that you can sign up for at any time via the Spa section of the Laceby Manor website.