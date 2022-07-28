Regan Poole: pre-season, League One standard, best position and Imps Royal Rumble
The Imps’ season begins on Saturday
With the football season starting this weekend, Lincoln City defender Regan Poole has called for the Imps to improve their home record this season – while also discussing which player would win an inter-squad Royal Rumble.
Regan Poole was Lincoln City’s Player of the Year last season, becoming a fan favourite with his tenacious defensive displays after switching from right back to centre half – and this season he is hoping to continue that momentum.
Speaking to The Lincolnite ahead of the season opener against Exeter City at the LNER Stadium on Saturday, Regan said the team are looking forward to getting started in front of the home fans.
“Pre-season has gone well, it’s been tough, I think everyone has seen it’s been a tough pre-season but everyone is looking forward to the first game. Pre-season is nothing like walking out on that first day, getting that feeling back.
“We will be going for three points, we will be attacking and we want three points, nothing less than that. We need a better home record than we had last year and we’ll be trying to start that off with a win on Saturday.”
“The division is tough, League One just seems to be getting better and better with bigger teams, but I do feel the club is heading in the right direction and our expectation is to do better than we did last season. We’re building step by step and hopefully we can improve.”
It will be all change for this season at Lincoln City, as a new manager is in the dugout. No longer Michael Appleton, enter former Liverpool player Mark Kennedy, who joined over the summer on a four year contract.
Poole says while the style of play and philosophy of the two managers is similar, there are differences that the side has had to adjust to, while also saying he feels he has found his best position at the heart of defence.
“It’s a similar style but we will be looking to press more from the front and it is a more pressing style of play, so hopefully can capitalise on it and make it a good one.
“I don’t mind playing right back but would prefer to play centre half, but if the manager needs me to play anywhere I don’t really mind.”
The Lincolnite also asked Regan Poole the burning question on everyone’s lips: who would win and who would be the first eliminated if the Lincoln City squad had a WWE-style over the top rope Royal Rumble.
His answer was: “I think it would definitely be a big strong one, that’s tough. Probably Hops (Tom Hopper), he’s hard as nails so I’d say him. First eliminated? Got to say Max Sanders haven’t I, he’s my mate after all!”