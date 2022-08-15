A46 Lincoln closed over woodland blaze

The A46 is closed in both directions

A section of the A46 has been closed in both directions following a fire in a wooded area off Burton Road in Lincoln.

Firefighters were alerted to the incident off Burton Road at around 3.10pm on Monday, and four crews from Lincoln North, Lincoln South and Gainsborough Fire & Rescue Service are in attendance at the scene.

The flames and smoke are affecting visibility in the area, prompting police to temporarily close the A46 in both directions between the Carholme Roundabout and Riseholme Roundabout.

Officers are advising motorists to avoid the area while this is resolved, while fire crews are asking residents of Queen Elizabeth’s Road in the Ermine area of Lincoln to avoid opening their doors or windows for the time being.

This is a breaking story that will be updated when new information is made available.