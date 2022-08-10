Emergency closure as sinkhole appears on busy Skegness road

During the investigations the road will remain closed

Drummond Road (at the junction with Lumley Road) in Skegness has now been closed due to a sinkhole.

The route between Lumley Road and Sandbeck Avenue has been closed whilst LCC officers are on-site investigating reports that a sinkhole has appeared.

During these investigations, the road will remain closed. While the closure is in place, the diversion will be via South Parade.

Once the cause of the issue is known a works programme will be decided upon. We will issue detail of this as soon as is possible.

