Lincoln village backs affordable housing plans

A Lincolnshire village has given their support to plans for affordable housing which would make it easier for people to move there.

23 homes would be built in Bassingham, creating a range of one to three-bedroom houses and bungalows.

It is the second phase of a development off Vasey Close.

The vast majority of the comments from residents have welcomed the plans to help people on a budget afford a home.

One local resident who was born in the village said: “Without this development, we would lose the opportunity to apply for an affordable property in the perfect location with family and friends for support.

“Possibly more important than that, we would lose the chance of a foothold on the property ladder like so many other people of our generation.

“There is no guarantee we will obtain one of the proposed houses, but if they are not built, we definitely won’t get one!”

Another resident said: “Whilst no site location is perfect, this development does provide easy pedestrian access to all the key village amenities.”

21 messages of support have been received from local residents, and three objections.

The parish council is also strongly in favour of the plans from Longhurst Group and Lindum Group.

“These proposals will help to encourage people to stay local and will be of particular help to the young element of our society,” it said in a statement.

“Bassingham Primary School is in need of new pupils for its September intake, and it is extremely important that this facility maintains a good level of registered pupils.”

The development will go before North Kesteven District Council’s planning committee next week due to the exceptional public interest in it.

Council officers have recommended that the plans, which can be viewed online, are passed.