Misogyny aimed at female referee sours historic weekend for Lincoln women’s football

As Lincoln City Women made history over the weekend, events were soured by misogynistic chanting aimed at a female referee during the men’s team’s recent fixture – prompting the club CEO to condemn the behaviour.

Over the weekend we saw both the development of the women’s game, and evidence that the men’s game still has a way to go before accepting true inclusivity.

On Saturday, Lincoln City men’s team played out a 4-0 defeat against Peterborough United in League One – with Rebecca Welch being the referee for the clash.

Welch is a history-making referee. In 2021, the 38-year-old became the first woman to be appointed as lead official for an English Football League match, refereeing Harrogate Town and Port Vale’s League Two clash in April. She then went on to be the first female referee of a men’s FA Cup third round tie in 2022.

Sad to think that last night I was pleased that I didn't take my two daughters to yesterday's game. Do better. #ImpsAsOne 🔴⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/FNa4FeraBr — Imptoons! 🇺🇦 (@imptoons) August 21, 2022

Multiple reports on social media suggested that a small section of the supporters inside the Weston Homes Stadium aimed misogynistic chants and criticisms at the referee on Saturday – and the club has now responded by saying it reflects “poorly on our sport as a whole”.

Liam Scully, CEO at Lincoln City Football Club, said: “Any commentary regarding this weekend must reflect on the misogynistic abuse from a small number of our ‘fans’ aimed towards official Rebecca Welch, which somehow gained traction on social media and incomprehensibly gained supportive comments from other football ‘fans’.

“Not only do these comments by so few reflect poorly on our sport as a whole, and specifically our football club, it is also upsetting to hear and read about the severe impact this had on many of our fans.

“We risk years and years of hard work which has been undertaken by so many being undone in less than a blink of an eye.

“With this, we will be launching a full investigation and, where evidence prevails, will not hesitate to take action against the perpetrators. Lincoln City is a club that prides itself on our inclusivity and our openness to welcome all.”

This incident came at a time when women’s football was to be celebrated, as Lincoln City Women opened their season by playing in front of more than 1,000 fans at the LNER Stadium against Doncaster Rovers Belles on Sunday.

Despite the game finishing 4-3 to the visitors, there was a feeling of pride for the strides taken by Lincoln City Women, as interest in the sport continues to grow following England’s European Championships success over the summer.

Mr Scully described it as one of his proudest moments during his time at the club, and praised the work of everyone connected to the football club on both the men’s and women’s side.

👏 Thank you to every single one of the 1,003 who came to the LNER Stadium to make Sunday a special day. We loved seeing so many young fans and families in the crowd. Season tickets are available to make sure you're there for every part of the journey: https://t.co/in17f6Fhh6 pic.twitter.com/WXIlUA60Sg — Lincoln City Women 🇺🇦 (@Lincoln_Women) August 21, 2022

He added: “It was great to see Lincoln City Women open the season at the LNER Stadium, with more than 1,000 fans in attendance on Sunday for a cracking match against our promotion rivals Doncaster Rovers Belles.

Everybody connected with Lincoln City knows the long and difficult history the women’s football team have had and getting to this point has been a real journey involving many contributors.

“Seeing a women’s team run out in the red and white stripes at the LNER Stadium was one of the proudest moments I’ve had as chief executive of this great club, and we look forward to continuing our work in this area; ensuring that there is a development pathway for boys and girls within the region as well as utilising our players as role models to raise aspiration and attainment generally within the next generation.

“With this, we have to thank the countless people who, for many years, have driven this from being a start-up team at the then Nettleham Ladies to where the club are today. Without them all, this simply would not have been possible. Thank you.”

The club are asking anyone impacted by the chanting and comments over the weekend to email [email protected] with details of your experience – as an investigation gets underway.