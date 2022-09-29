Train strikes to derail travel in Lincolnshire this October

A series of strike action from trade unions in the rail industry are set to halt most, if not all Lincolnshire train services across several days at the start of October.

A long-standing pay dispute between railway staff and industry bosses has seen the train sector brought to its knees at the best of times throughout this summer – as trade unions fight for what they call fairer pay terms for the workers they represent.

The latest industrial action will take place on Saturday, October 1, Wednesday, October 5 and Saturday, October 8, after previously planned strikes were halted as a mark of respect following Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

They have been organised by the Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association, the Rail, Maritime and Transport Union, Unite, and ASLEF – which represents 96% of the country’s train drivers.

ASLEF argues that train companies have offered workers the equivalent of a real terms pay cut in line with inflation, and want a better wage package for the staff members it represents.

According to the Office for National Statistics, the median 2021 salary for train and tram drivers was £59,189. Comparably, for nurses it was some £28,000 less than that – at £31,093.

It will cause severe disruption across the country, coinciding with both the London Marathon and the Conservative Part conference in Birmingham, as action takes place across 14 different train operators.

Among those are East Midlands Railway, LNER and Northern Trains, all of which operate services in and out of Lincolnshire, and it is expected that this strike action will follow suit of the previous events by cancelling all services in the county.

East Midlands Railway has warned passengers to avoid travelling unless absolutely necessary on the affected dates, as well as warning that days in between strike action could also see disruption to timetables.

No services will run from Lincoln via EMR on October 1, and services to Nottingham from Lincoln on October 5 have all sold out, according to the East Midlands Railway website.

EMR will publish details of the timetable changes for October 8 on Monday, October 3, but it is again expected that Lincoln to Nottingham services will not run.

The same can be said for Northern services to Sheffield and Leeds on October 5, due to the train drivers going on strike.

“Significantly reduced” timetables will be available on October 6 and 7, between the second and third strike days, while there will be a later start to services on Sunday, October 2 and 9 as the hangover of the first and third strikes are cleared.

London North Eastern Railway will not be putting on any services between Lincoln and London King’s Cross on strike days, and Lincoln will also be affected with no London routes on days in-between strikes.

There will, however, be a limited number of services that call at Newark North Gate or Grantham for those in Lincolnshire who require rail access to London. For full LNER timetable information, visit the train operator’s website.

Full services are expected to operate on both Monday, October 3 and Tuesday, October 4. If you need to travel on affected days, you can use National Rail’s journey planner to check service status.

Gary Walsh, East Midlands Route Director for Network Rail, said:“I can only apologise for the limited service we’re able to offer passengers as once again, we’re impacted by another round of industrial action.

“Unfortunately, we’re asking passengers to only travel by train if it’s absolutely necessary. Those who do need to travel should plan ahead, check their journey and expect significant disruption.”