Major plans for 2,000 new homes in Gainsborough

It would meet much of the town’s need for housing

A major development that could see 2,000 homes built in Gainsborough will go before planning bosses.

The Warren Wood scheme forms the second, third and fourth phase of the town’s Southern Urban Expansion.

A version of the scheme which was previously green-lit is due to expire next year, meaning developers are looking for approval again.

This application would include up to 2046 houses, businesses, community services, and a new primary school.

If approved, it could supply a significant chunk of Gainsborough’s required housing for the next 20 years.

The homes and businesses would be built on fields south of Foxby Lane in Gainsborough, with the existing farm buildings to be knocked down.

215 properties would be social housing and 92 would be affordable homes.

A masterplan has been released of what the housing extension would look like, showing green spaces, a park and sports pitches. The Pickering Pond Wood would also be retained.

Phase 2 would include a two-storey, two-form primary school, and phase 3 would include space for shops and businesses.

Although they would be built separately, the phases should form a seamless development once completed.

The application is being brought by the Thonock and Somerby Estates.

A consultation has been carried out with local residents, where the main concerns were the potential impact on doctors and schools, traffic and the environment.

However, the application says “people were generally encouraged by the proposed links to the town centre… to contribute to the ongoing rejuvenation of the town centre.”

The first phase of the development has already been passed, with 454 homes currently under construction on a neighbouring path of land to the west.

Thoughts and comments on the proposal can be submitted at www.gainsboroughwarrenwood-consultation.com or through West Lindsey District Council’s website.

The application is expected to go before the planning committee at a later date.