Date set for murder trial after Broadholme stabbing
The accused denies a charge of murder
A man charged with murdering a 58-year-old man who was found stabbed at a property in Broadholme, near, Saxilby, has today (Tuesday) appeared at Lincoln Crown Court.
Ralandas Karbaulsas, 48, of School Lane, Broadholme, denies the murder of Saulius Badgziunas.
Mr Badgziunas was discovered fatally injured at a property in School Lane on Monday, March 14.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, despite the best efforts of the emergency services.
Karbaulsas today appeared at Lincoln Crown Court via a video-link from custody for a pre-trial hearing.
He spoke only to confirm his name through a Lithuanian interpreter.
Judge Simon Hirst adjourned the case for a trial beginning at Lincoln Crown Court on 24 October.
The trial is expected to last two weeks.
Judge Hirst remanded Karbaulsas back into custody until his trial.