Date set for murder trial after Broadholme stabbing

A county councillor has apologised for “unclear comments” and moved to clarify them after being accused of ageism.

Former town councillor and town crier for the Mablethorpe Area David Summers has made an official complaint against Executive Portfolio Holder Councillor Colin Davie following comments he made in The Target on August 24.

In an article about how new funding to tackle East Coast flooding would encourage young people to stay, Councillor Davie had said the coast was “haemorrhaging young people” who “don’t come back normally until their 40s or when they want to start a family”.

“What we’ve done is we’ve filled the place up with people who are economically inactive, retirees and people who want to live on the coast, who contribute nothing but then who need services. We’ve got a huge demand for social care on the coast,” he was reported as saying.

However, Mr Summers hit back on his Facebook page, accusing Councillor Davie of having a “low opinion” of his constituents.

He said many pensioners in the area give “hours of their time” to promoting and cleaning the area, organising “fabulous” events, purchasing groceries and paying council tax.

“We have paid into the health service all our working lives and have every right to use those services,” he said.

“I would suggest that such ageist comments are not just offensive but in this day and age are totally unacceptable and that Councillor Davie should apologise in writing for them.”

His post had several responses from local residents with some calling the comments “rude”, “offensive” and “out of touch” while others pointed out that there were a number of young people who could also “do nothing”.

Anita Marbrow said: “What about the elderly lucky enough to have more disposable income, and like you say do their shopping in town etc? He’s made everyone over 60 sound a burden!”

Mr Summers told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that he had made an official complaint to Lincolnshire County Council.

The authority confirmed the Monitoring Officer had received it and would be considering it in accordance with the council’s procedures.

Councillor Davie said: “I’m very sorry if my comments were unclear and I’m pleased to now be able to clarify them.

“Firstly, I’d like to say that both older residents and visitors to the east coast of course, make a valuable contribution to our local area – both economically and in terms of making this part of Lincolnshire a great place to be.

“We have continual challenges as local councils where the influx of visitors and those who live in caravans for the majority of the year, pay council tax elsewhere but benefit from services in Lincolnshire.

“I believe that this funding gap needs addressing so local services meet the needs of everyone living here.”