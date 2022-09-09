Lincoln and Grimsby games off as EFL postpone football due to Queen’s passing
National mourning reaches football
Professional football matches across England will be postponed this weekend following the death of Queen Elizabeth II – as the country enters a period of national mourning.
This will mean that Lincoln City’s home fixture against Accrington Stanley on Saturday, September 10 will be postponed, along with Grimsby Town’s League Two match at home to Crewe Alexandra on the same day.
The government reportedly said that football games could go ahead, but the decision would be left with the respective leagues, and the EFL and Premier League both made the call to postpone this weekend’s fixtures.
A decision was made by the English Football League on Thursday evening to cancel Friday’s fixtures as a mark of respect following the Queen’s passing – meaning Burnley v Norwich City in the Championship and Tranmere Rovers v Stockport County in League Two were postponed.
A meeting was then held on Friday morning to discuss the fate of the rest of the weekend’s fixtures across the Premier League and EFL.
The EFL says it is a decision that is “aligned with the approach that the Premier League and the FA will take with their competitions this weekend.”
This will mean that Lincoln City’s home fixture against Accrington Stanley on Saturday, September 10 will be postponed, along with Grimsby Town’s League Two match at home to Crewe Alexandra on the same day.
ℹ️ Saturday’s fixture against Accrington Stanley has been postponed as a mark of respect following the passing of Her Majesty, The Queen Elizabeth II.
Fixtures will resume from Tuesday 13 September.
— Lincoln City FC 🇺🇦 (@LincolnCity_FC) September 9, 2022
It has been seen as a gesture of respect by the national game, with Prince William’s connections as President of the Football Association playing a part.
Details of the rearranged dates for these fixtures will be announced in due course, along with further information on how football clubs will commemorate Her Majesty’s reign.