Man accused of murder after explosion at house near Spalding appears in court

A man charged with murder following a fire at a house near Spalding has today (Monday) appeared at Lincoln Crown Court.

Samuel Church, (36), of Acacia Avenue in Spalding has been charged with the murder of Vincent Markham and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Lincolnshire Police said Mr Markham, aged 52, died as a result of an assault at a property in Farrow Road, at Whaplode Drove, on August 7.

Emergency services were called to the property following reports of an explosion at the home at about 1am.

Mr Markham died at the scene, and police said ‘100 per cent’ of the home was destroyed in the incident.

Church was taken to hospital following the incident and was arrested whilst there.

He remained under arrest, and with police guard until his release from hospital, where he was taken into police detention.

Church today appeared at Lincoln Crown Court wearing a grey top and jogging bottms.

No pleas were entered to the two charges faced by Church and he spoke only to confirm his name.

Judge Simon Hirst adjourned the case for a provisional trial date at Lincoln Crown Court on February 16 next year.

His trial is expected to last seven days.

Church was remanded back into custody and will next appear at Lincoln Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on December 23.

Judge Hirst told Church: “Your trial, if there is to be one, will take place on February 16.

“In the meantime you are remanded in custody “