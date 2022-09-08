Lincolnshire sends well wishes as The Queen is placed under medical supervision

Lincolnshire has been praying for the health of Her Majesty the Queen, following news that she was placed under medical supervision by doctors.

News broke of The Queen’s turn in health on Thursday morning, after doctors evaluated Elizabeth II and made the decision to keep her at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

A statement from Buckingham Palace, released on Thursday, said that doctors are “concerned” for the health of the Queen.

It reads: “Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”

Her Majesty’s family, including Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, have travelled to Balmoral Castle to be with The Queen at this time.

Lincolnshire’s politicians and council leaders have been quick to pass on their well wishes for Her Majesty, as well as the newly appointed Prime Minister Liz Truss.

The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime. My thoughts – and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom – are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time. — Liz Truss (@trussliz) September 8, 2022

Councillor Patricia Bradwell, deputy leader of Lincolnshire County Council said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with Her Majesty The Queen at this time and I join with everyone across Lincolnshire and the United Kingdom in hoping for her full recovery.”

SKDC leader Cllr Kelham Cooke said: “This news will be greeted with concern by us all. Thoughts and prayers are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family. God save The Queen.”

Karl McCartney, MP for Lincoln, took to social media to say: “I know that everyone in Lincoln will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace and Balmoral Castle this lunchtime. My thoughts are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time.”

Another Member of Parliament, Grantham & Stamford’s Gareth Davies, shared: “My thoughts and prayers are with Her Majesty and the whole Royal Family at this time. God Save the Queen.”

Marianne Overton MBE, leader of the Lincolnshire Independents and vice chair of the Local Government Association for England and Wales, said: “Best Wishes to Her Majesty the Queen for a happy recovery and our thoughts are with all the Royal Family.”

Queen Elizabeth II has been on a summer break at her Scottish retreat of Balmoral since July, and recently appointed Liz Truss as the United Kingdom’s new Prime Minister.