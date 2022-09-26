The Crown in Lincolnshire: Season 5 release date confirmed after Stamford filming

Lincolnshire will again be on your Netflix screens this November

Netflix’s hit royal drama The Crown will return with its fifth season on November 9, the streaming service has confirmed.

The award-winning historical drama, which explores the unique history of the British royal family, will be making its timely return in the month of November, sticking to the traditions of the show’s previous release dates.

Lincolnshire has played an integral part in the filming of The Crown over the years, with Grantham’s Belvoir Castle used as Windsor Castle for the first three seasons – before it was replaced by Burghley House in Stamford for series four.

Film crews were back in Stamford in September 2021 as scenes from season five were shot in Lincolnshire once more. Ironmonger Street was closed off to traffic as the area was given a regal makeover.

Nelson’s of Stamford, a popular Broad Street butcher, was converted into a Chinese takeaway for filming, and Burghley House was closed to the public for just over two weeks while filming took place at the stately home.

The release date was shared during a global fan event held by Netflix, which showcased teasers and information for upcoming series and films such as The Crown itself and the third season of Bridgerton.

Season five will take on the difficult task of exploring the complex relationship between Charles and Diana, a well-documented time in the history of the royals.

With the new season comes big casting changes. Star of The Wire, Dominic West, will take over the role of Charles, with Elizabeth Debicki replacing Emma Corrin as Princess Diana.

Olivia Colman’s two-season run as Queen Elizabeth II ended after season four, and she will now be replaced by Imelda Staunton, while Jonathan Pryce steps in as the Duke of Edinburgh and Lesley Manville follows in Helena Bonham Carter’s footsteps by depicting Princess Margaret.

The show is taking on a particularly poignant relevance given the recent passing of Her Majesty The Queen, which prompted filming of this latest series to be temporarily halted.

The Crown’s creator and writer, Peter Morgan, previously also confirmed that despite initial plans to stop the show after series five, it has now been extended for an additional season on Netflix.

Series five will be available to stream from November 9 on Netflix, with the first four seasons already available on the platform.