Moving scenes in Lincoln for the Queen’s funeral

Westminster Abbey played host to the funeral service of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, and in Lincoln people congregated to mark the historic occasion at both the castle and cathedral.

Her Majesty’s state funeral service at Westminster Abbey took place on Monday morning, with a bank holiday declared by King Charles III to give the country the best chance to properly mourn and remember Queen Elizabeth II.

The ceremony was broadcast live on television across multiple networks, and special events were held across the country to allow people the opportunity to witness the funeral with others in the community.

In Lincoln, screenings were held at both the cathedral and the castle, with a combined figure close to 1,000 people at the sites, for what was a truly historic moment in the history of the United Kingdom.

There was a notable hush to the atmosphere in Lincoln, as people of all ages took the time to pay their respects to Her Majesty The Queen and her dedicated life of public service.

Queen Elizabeth II is the longest serving monarch in British history, spending 70 years on the throne, and her funeral was the first to be held at Westminster Abbey since the 18th century.

Her life was remembered and celebrated inside Westminster Abbey and beyond, with members of other royal families, government leaders such as Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron, and Her Majesty’s family attending to pay respects.

As the clock struck midday, the nation rose in unison for a rendition of the national anthem, confirming a change of the guard at the helm of the monarchy – singing God Save The King for our new ruler; King Charles III.

After being carried to Westminster Abbey on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy, her coffin topped with the Royal Standard and Imperial State Crown, The Queen was carried to Windsor Castle for a final procession.

The coffin is going St George’s Chapel at around 4pm for a private committal service, the same venue that hosted the funeral of Queen Elizabeth’s late husband, Prince Philip.

Her Majesty will be buried together with her husband the Duke of Edinburgh later on Monday evening, at the King George VI memorial chapel, located inside St George’s Chapel.