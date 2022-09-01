New Grimsby store and expansion as part of Aldi’s £9m Lincolnshire plans

Aldi has announced plans for a new store in Grimsby, as well as an extension to an existing site in the town, as part of £9 million expansion plans for the supermarket in Lincolnshire.

The budget chain confirmed on Wednesday that it has already invested £5 million in new stores this year alone in Lincolnshire – with a further £4 million to come before the end of 2022.

The latest plans allow for a new store in Grimsby, as well as extension work on an existing site – following the opening of a store at Matthew Telford Park earlier this year.

A location for the proposed new store has not been disclosed by Aldi, which already has three supermarkets in the North East Lincolnshire town of Grimsby.

Extension works have taken place at the Aldi store on Cleethorpe Road in Grimsby, with the whole interior stripped out over the summer to make way for a larger retail space with more options. This store reopened to the public on August 25.

This announcement comes at a pinnacle moment for Aldi, as it recently replaced Morrisons in the UK grocery supermarket’s Big Four – alongside Tesco, Asda and Sainsbury’s.

Giles Hurley, Chief Executive Officer, Aldi UK and Ireland, said: “We’ve been helping Britain find the best value for money when it comes to their weekly shops for more than 30 years – and now more than ever we’re seeing heightened demand for our unbeatable prices.

“However, we know there are still areas that don’t have a store, or that need more to meet the increased customer demand we’ve witnessed in recent months. Our 2022 expansion plans are helping to achieve that, making the UK’s lowest-priced supermarket more accessible to even more people.”