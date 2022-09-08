Questions over huge Lincoln village housing development

A councillor said the homes would be “squeezed in”

Councillors have raised questions over a large housing development proposed for Cherry Willingham.

Taylor Lindsey Homes were hoping to deliver up to 144 properties on the land.

However, West Lindsey District Council’s planning committee heard concerns that they were “squeezed in” and might have inadequate access.

A visit has been arranged so they can take a closer look at the site.

Councillor Christopher Darcel said: “The neighbourhood plan for Cherry Willingham suggests fewer homes for this site – I would have no objection with a lower figure, but 144 seems like they’ll be really squeezed in.”

The new homes would be reached off Rudgard Avenue, where the road would be upgraded.

Councillor Darcel also raised an issue with this, saying: “I live on an estate of 85 homes and it has much better access than this. The site will be developed either way, but the plans need more thought.”

He noted that Taylor Lindsey had issued a press release that day saying the houses were about to be approved, which he described as “jumping the gun”.

The application would have established the maximum number of homes and access, with the layout and size of the homes to be determined in future.

Councillor Matt Boles also suggested that more cheap starter homes were included.

“Only 25% would be affordable and the rest would be for market. Shouldn’t we be looking for it to be the other way around?” He said.

“We should be trying to get people on the property ladder. Usually there’s not much we can do, but there’s an opportunity here.”

Councillor Jeff Summers also pointed out that railway line to Lincoln ran next to the site, and he couldn’t imagine living there.

The committee voted in favour of see the site in person and decide on the application at a later date.