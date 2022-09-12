Preliminary A16 site works begin between Boston and Spalding

Vegetation clearance works, followed by site surveys and ground investigations, along the A16 will start on Monday, September 12.

The works are expected to last for just over three weeks.

Cllr Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: “As part of our upcoming Levelling Up Fund projects near Boston and Spalding, we’ll be carrying out vegetation clearance along and near several sections of the A16.

“Where we can, we avoid taking trees out, but in order to widen the road and roundabouts over the next two years, we need to clear the space where they’ll be widened.

“As with all of our projects, we always endeavour to plant new trees – especially if we’ve removed some as part of our pre-works. However, this depends on the amount of available space once our works are complete.

“To help offset this, the county council has already planted or supported the planting of over 42,000 new trees within Lincolnshire as part of our ambitious goal of seeing 750,000 new trees – one for every resident – planted in the county over the next few years.”

Below is a list of the areas where vegetation clearance will be taking place over the coming weeks (subject to weather).

As part of these works, temporary traffic signals will be in place from 7pm to 6am, weekday evenings only, on the following days and at the following locations:

A16/Marsh Lane junction, Boston / starting Monday 12 September for three evenings

A16/B1180 Greencell roundabout, Spalding / starting Wednesday 14 September for five evenings

A16/A151 Springfield roundabout, Spalding / starting Monday 26 September for seven evenings

Cllr Davies added: “In addition to next week’s works, there’s a lot happening behind the scenes to bring our A16 Levelling Up improvements to fruition.

“This includes detailed design and contractor procurement. We’ll also be returning to all of the sites to complete ground investigations and surveys once these vegetation clearance works are complete.

“The first schemes that will be on-site are our Marsh Lane roundabout and Boston Active Travel projects.

“More information will be available about these later this year, ahead of both schemes being discussed at our Highways and Transport Scrutiny Committee meeting in December.

“And after those, we’ll be carrying out major improvements to Springfield Roundabout and Greencell Roundabout, as well as active travel improvements in Spalding.

“When complete, our Levelling Up Fund improvements to the A16 between Boston and Spalding will not only benefit residents by way of better walking and cycling facilities and reduced traffic congestion, but also open up the area for further investment opportunities.

“Investing more into improved transport infrastructure is a priority for Greater Lincolnshire, and these works will complement other local transport and renewal projects underway or planned throughout the county.”